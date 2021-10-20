As announced previously, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society has canceled the annual Howl-O-Ween Pet Party this year due to COVID-19. Because of the cancellation, we have decided to host a pet photo costume contest and fundraiser on our very popular Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.”
To enter a photo of your pet dressed for Halloween just message the photo to our Facebook page. Be sure to include your pet’s name, along with your name, address, and phone number in the message. We will post your pet’s photo on our page with a link to our fundraiser.
People will vote for their favorite costumed pet by donating to the fundraiser linked to your pet’s picture. Fantastic prizes will be awarded to the top ten fundraising pets. To help your pet win, you will want to be sure to share your pet’s photo with your friends and family! Everyone is invited to dress up their pets (humans may dress up with their pets, too) and enter the pet costume contest on our Facebook page.
The contest begins on Sunday and will run through Oct 30. Winners will be announced on our Facebook page on Halloween. All proceeds will go towards the care of the animals at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Ten awesome prize gift baskets will be given to the top ten pets that get the most donations as of midnight on Oct. 30.
Did you say you don’t have a pet or you do not plan to costume your pet? It matters not! We invite everyone to enjoy this contest by donating online to your favorite pet contest photo!
We are looking forward to seeing many pets dressed in their costumes so send your photos to us as soon as possible! Message your photo to our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society” or email to ggchs1976@gmail.com
Be sure to let your pet get involved in some fall fun while helping shelter dogs and cats!
We are sharing some of our pet entries from our costume contest last year in today’s column. Enjoy these photos and we look forward to posting your pet costume pictures on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.” Your pet will be raising donations to help care for our shelter dogs and cats!
I also want to add that you made my birthday so happy! Your generosity was so awesome. Thank you for all the donations that were made for my birthday to help save lives and find furever homes for many dogs and cats that find themselves at Greene County Animal Control and the dogs and cats at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. You can be sure that your donations will make a difference. You helped reach my goal. Thank you so much!