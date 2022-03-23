Our Accent story this week is a sad one about four precious animals that need your help.
One is Jonesy, a stray, one-year-old male. He is a black and white terrier/pit mix that was found injured on Jones Bridge Road on March 11. He was unable to walk without great pain. Staff from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society picked him up and brought him to Animals West Veterinary Hospital, where he was examined to determine the extent of his injuries. After an x-ray and thorough exam, Dr. Amanda Greer called to let us know that Jonesy was most likely hit by a vehicle and was suffering from an injured hip that was displaced. Dr. Greer was able to maneuver the hip into the correct position and ordered six weeks of cage rest and medication to help with pain and inflammation. We are hoping that the hip heals well so that Jonesy will not have to have surgery, but that is a possibility. Your donation will help Jonesy receive the medical care that he needs and deserves. Jonesy is friendly and loves the staff at the Humane Society. His favorite food is Cesar’s wet food. He enjoys being spoiled and getting lots of attention while he heals.
Our second story is about a cat, now named Checkers, that arrived at the shelter on March 12. He was a stray that painfully limped into someone’s yard on Davis Street, in obvious need of help. Checkers had a severely injured foot that was swollen more than twice the normal size and an injury to his chest. We took Checkers to Animals West Veterinary Hospital to be examined and it was determined that he had a severe infection in his foot and on his chest. After an antibiotic shot from the vet, he is on the road to recovery and has a cozy bed and cage to snuggle in as he heals from his injuries. After the infection is gone, he will be neutered and ready for a furever home. We are sure there is someone out there that would love to give Checkers a “purr-fect” home.
A third animal in need of special care is Scoot, a precious teenage male gold tabby, who came in with his siblings and due to emaciated condition and severe diarrhea, he was taken to Greene County Veterinary Medical Center where he is being treated for these life-threatening symptoms. He is in good hands with Dr. Woolsey and his staff and we ask that you pray for Scoot to make a full recovery so he can return to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center so he can hopefully be adopted to a “furever” home soon.
Our happy ending story is one that will bring a smile to everyone. The story of Sully began on the morning of March 5. Sully was picked up by a good samaritan and brought to the shelter. It was evident when staff saw him that he needed immediate vet care for his rear legs. Sully was taken to the Greene County Veterinary Medical Center. Dr. Woolsey discovered that Sully had been shot with buckshot. His opinion was that Sully would survive with medication and time to heal. Fast forward to a happy reunion. Katy, one of the staff at Dr. Woolsey’s office, saw a lost and found post on Facebook and alerted us that she thought this was Sully. We made contact with the owners and they were reunited with their dog, who had disappeared on the morning he was brought to us. They were frantic to find him so getting him home after his vet stay was a happy ending. Martin and Amy Higgins updated that Sully was recovering at home and getting lots of extra attention while he heals. We love happy endings!
Staff at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society never know what medical issues may arise when we take in these homeless dogs and cats in Greene County. We count on our supporters and fellow animal lovers to help us help them. Please consider making a donation to help the homeless animals in our community through our “Severely Injured Animal Fund.” There are several ways to donate. You can donate on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com or by mail to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744 or by phone or in-person from noon until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at 423-639-4771. Please note your donation for the “Severely Injured Animal Fund.”
We can’t do what we do without your support! Thank you!