Fall is in the air which means it is time for the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s annual Fall 4 Paws fundraiser in the mail!
Over the past year, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society has seen more than 1,400 dogs and cats come through the doors, and we strive to give each one of them the happy life they deserve. For the animals in our care, this means not only receiving the love, attention and medical care that they have lacked for too long, but also finding a loving forever family for each one.
Take for example, Randy and Farmer.
Randy, a Beagle Hound, was eleven years old when one of his elderly owners passed away and the other was admitted into a nursing home. Friends of the family offered to help Randy by bringing him to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society so another loving home could be found. Randy came to us with his favorite orangutan toy and though he was sad and lonely, he quickly adapted to shelter life. Because of your support, we were able to provide Randy with loving comfort and shelter until an appropriate rescue could be found. Randy and his orangutan are now living a happy life with a new loving family.
Farmer, a small kitten, was hit by a car in front of a local restaurant. It is because of your support, that we were able to provide Farmer with the emergency medical attention he needed, including having his badly mangled leg amputated. Farmer is now a happy, healthy kitty and has been adopted to a family that loves and cares for him while he lives life safely indoors.
Because you stand up for the animals in our community, you are helping us provide thousands of unwanted dogs and cats the medical care, love and safety they deserve. Your support helps us save precious animals from a lifetime of mistreatment. Your donations are the lifeblood of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Your Fall 4 Paws donation can be made by clicking on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com/donate, mailing it to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744 or by calling 423-639-4771 or 423-787-1771 Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 3 p.m.
Remember, you are the heartbeat of our organization. Your support will help give a second chance at life to a dog or cat in need.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!