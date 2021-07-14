The month of June has proven to be a busy one at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. We had 115 homeless dogs and cats that were adopted into homes where they will each receive the love and care they deserve. Because of your support and generosity these once homeless and unwanted dogs and cats will now live their lives free of pain, suffering and mistreatment.
If you are interested in adopting any of our precious dogs or cats, give us a call at (423) 639-4771 or stop by our Adoption Center, Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 3 pm. All adopted dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated appropriate to age, microchipped and vet examined. You can view all of our adoptable dogs and cats on our website gchumanesociety.com.
We are sharing some of our adoption photos from the month of June. We are sure these will bring a smile to know they will be living their “best life” now in their furever home!
In closing, I want to personally thank each of you for your support for the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. We can’t do what we do without you!