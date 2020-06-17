Is your pet’s microchip information up to date? I want to share a story of why this is so important.
Our Harley Cat has had a big adventure!
In November, 2018, a thin, scraggly looking cat was brought to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center after having been abandoned by her owners. After receiving medical treatment, Harley was adopted in January 2019. Humane Society staff were so happy that Harley was adopted into what we hoped would be her forever home.
Last week, Humane Society staff received a call from Carla Rose of North Carolina. Carla stated that she had found a stray cat that had a microchip that came from our facility. She had tried to call the adopter with the information on the microchip but had no success connecting with them.
She also called local shelters in North Carolina, hoping to find the cats owner. Having no luck, Carla called the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society since we were also listed as a contact on the microchip. When staff researched the microchip number, it was discovered that the found cat was none other than Harley Cat! When Harley Cat was found by Carla, she was very thin. We are so thankful that Carla and her family took her in to give her the love and care she needed until they could find her people.
After speaking to Carla, we immediately began trying to connect with the adopters, with no success. Humane Society staff were disappointed that they were unable to make contact with the adopters and sad that the adopters never called to report her missing. Unable to locate the adopters, Carla offered to drive four hours to bring Harley Cat back to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. On Monday, June 8, Harley Cat took the long ride to Greeneville with Carla and her friend Sheila Parrish.
Thank you Carla for taking the extra steps to get the found cat scanned for a microchip and for making the long drive to Greeneville so that Harley Cat could be returned to the Adoption Center.
If your pet is microchipped, you will want to remember to keep your contact information updated as needed. Many times a pet owner will change phone numbers or addresses and forget to update this important information. Microchips with correct contact information are the key to getting your pet home safe. If you adopted your pet from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, give our staff a call to update your contact information with us and we can also help you update directly with the microchip company that we use.
If not adopted from us, you would need to contact the company that sold the microchip. If you are unsure of the brand of microchip that your pet has, you can call the vet or shelter that chipped your pet and ask them for the microchip brand and how to change the information with them and with the microchip company.
Harley Cat is available for adoption once again. She is a sweet, loving cat that deserves a great home. If you are interested in adopting Harley Cat, stop by the Adoption Center, Tuesday through Saturday from noon-3 p.m. so you can meet her or give our staff a call for more information at 423-639-4771. We have many other wonderful cats and kittens available for adoption at this time.
In closing, I want to remind everyone that our membership drive is still going strong. Send your membership in today. It has been a difficult and unusual year for all in our community, including the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and though we saw our doors temporarily close to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were still able to help many Greene County animals in need by providing shelter, vet care and reuniting lost and found pets with their owners.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society depends on the annual membership drive fundraiser. Your membership donation ensures that defenseless animals receive the care and comfort they desperately need and deserve.
As a non-profit organization which does not receive tax dollars, we can only continue our mission with donations and memberships from caring people like you. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization.
You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744 or online at https://gchumanesociety.com/donate/ or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Rd, or by phone at 423-639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday noon-3 p.m.
We are blessed to have supporters like you who share our passion for improving the lives of homeless animals. Thank you for your caring support.