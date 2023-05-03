Levi, a precious little dog that came into Greene County Animal Control as a stray in March, was in dire need of help.
He was in pain from a severe skin condition that caused him to lose all of his hair.
Levi was frightened and completely helpless. His condition was so horrendous that staff were unable to determine whether he was a puppy or adult dog. They could not tell what breed he was because he had no hair and his skin was so swollen.
Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society shelter staff and volunteers acted quickly to pick him up from Animal Control and transported him to Animals West Veterinary Hospital for immediate treatment.
After Levi’s initial assessment by Dr. Amanda Greer, it was determined that he was 7-8 years old and that he had been suffering from severe neglect for a long time. Dr. Greer diagnosed Levi with Demodex Mange, which is not contagious, but was so severe that it caused Levi to have an infection all over his body. He received an antibiotic injection, several medications and a regimen for medicated baths.
After Levi’s vet visit, staff brought him to the Humane Society where he received continued treatment.
When Levi first arrived at the Humane Society, he was given his own kennel with a comfortable bed. His kennel featured a guillotine door to allow him access to a fenced area outdoors. Volunteers came by daily to sit with Levi and give him treats. He loved all of this special attention.
It has been a long road to recovery, but Levi is no longer suffering, and his hair has begun to grow back. His hair is brindle, black and white. He is happy and has gained a lot of confidence.
The best news is that last week, Levi got to leave the shelter and go home with a foster family, with the possibility of a forever adoption. Gene and Donna West had taken pity on Levi and decided to bring him into their home while he healed.
Gene and Donna have been providing Humane Society staff with lots of updates, photos and videos of Levi enjoying his new home. They tell us that Levi has chosen a corner of the den as his safe zone and that with each passing hour, he seems to relax more and more.
The couple is so happy for him to be part of their family. We are told that Levi loves playing with his new dog friends, Bandit and Belle. He also enjoys playing with the cats. Levi is even climbing on the bed at night and snuggling with the other dogs. We have been and will continue to share his progress on the Humane Society’s Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society”.
Thank you to everyone that has donated to Levi’s vet expenses. Your support has given Levi the chance to have a good life with no worries of abuse or neglect. We are asking you, our supporters, for donations to help with the care of dogs and cats like Levi. Your donation can be made on our website at gchumanesociety.com, by mail at GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37745 or in person at 400 N Rufe Taylor Road.
Thank you for always helping us and please say a prayer for Levi and his continued progress.