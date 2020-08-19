Last Monday was a day of great sadness for our staff at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. Our shelter mascot and greeter, Halo, passed away. She was elderly and had been experiencing a variety of age-related health issues, so her death was not unexpected, but it still hit us hard.
Halo was loved by many people, even those that never met her. She made us smile everyday with her tail wag as she followed us around begging for hotdogs and treats.
When Halo passed she was surrounded by her loving staff. She even had a bite of pizza and a hotdog. We will miss our sweet precious Halo and I am sure that Vernon, our shelter mascot cat will miss her so much too. She left us very peacefully and we know there are many dogs and cats waiting to greet her at the Rainbow Bridge. Halo will have a piece of our hearts forever!
If you would like to donate “In Memory of Halo,” we will use these funds to help other neglected dogs in her memory. Halo came to us in November 2018, found all alone by a country road, starving and in neglected condition. We fell in love and she became our shelter greeter, a job she took very seriously.
Thank you always for your love and support for what we do. There are many “Halos” out there that need our help. You can donate on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com or mail to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744 or by phone by calling 423-639-4771 or 423-787-1771 Tuesday through Saturday from noon-3 p.m.
After a sad start this week, Humane Society staff needed some happiness. This came in the form of many happy adoptions — in particular, Pekingese adoptions! As you recall, the Humane Society recently took in 27 Pekingese dogs after their owner passed away. Twelve of these dogs had significant medical issues and were immediately sent to our rescue partners for treatment. The remaining fifteen dogs were adopted this week! I am sharing several of our Pekingese “going home” photos with you in this week’s Accent. We had many wonderful applicants and it was a tough decision to choose the fifteen adopters.
We were so excited as each little Pekingese dog was picked up by their new families! We had local Tennessee adopters but also adopters from several states. To name a few, adopters traveled from South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Ohio, Virginia and one family drove from Oklahoma to pick up their adopted dog.
Thank you to all that have helped these Pekingese dogs by generously making donations to help with their care. We can’t do what we do without your support!