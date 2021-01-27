Tortoiseshell cats are named for their distinctive coloring, a combination of patches of black, brown, amber, red, cinnamon, and chocolate. Tortoiseshell cats are almost always exclusively female.
Cats of this coloration are believed to bring good luck in the folklore of many cultures. These are sometimes referred to as “money cats.” Currently, at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, is a Tortoiseshell cat named Miss Torti.
Miss Torti, a 3-year-old tortoiseshell cat, was down on her luck. Her owner passed away and she found herself at Greene County Animal Control, scared and grieving. Her luck began to change when the officers alerted us to Miss Torti’s situation and she was quickly brought to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. She is adjusting to shelter life at the Adoption Center, but a home of her own is still her dream. Although still timid, she warms up to a soft voice and will come to our staff to snuggle as close as she can while being petted.
Miss Torti has gorgeous coloring. She is considered to be a domestic shorthaired cat. As with all “Torti” cats, each has unique coloring. Miss Torti is black with orange flecks throughout her body. Her face is a beautiful mixture of orange and black that accentuate her gorgeous gold eyes. One of her eyes is cloudy so we had her examined by a veterinarian who determined that her vision is not affected by the cloudiness. Her eyes have an intense look that will mesmerize anyone that meets her.
Miss Torti has the typical “Torti” personality. She loves attention and enjoys “people” watching. She loves to be petted and rubbed behind her ears. When you pet her, she will reach out her paw as if to say, “Don’t stop!” and stretch in happy satisfaction when you continue to pet her.
Miss Torti is hoping for a family to adopt and love her, so if you are thinking about adopting a cat, come visit her. She is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and has had a complete vet exam. She even has a reduced adoption fee to the lucky person that chooses to adopt her! She will definitely love going to her “purr-fect” home!
Call our staff for more information about Miss Torti to see if she is a match for you. We would love to schedule an adoption appointment for you to meet her and fall in love with the “Torti” personality. Call Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at (423) 639-4771.
We have lots of other adoptable cats and dogs that want a “furever” home and lots of love! To view our adoptable animals, go to our website at gchumanesociety.com and click on our adoptable pet link. We are sharing several pictures of Miss Torti and another “Torti” kitten named Fern that is also available for adoption.
Remember that with each dog or cat adopted, you are not just helping one life, you open a space at our shelter to save another.