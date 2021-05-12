Thunder will soon be heard on Hal Henard Road. An exciting fundraising event called “Megan’s Ride” is set for this Saturday, May 15. Bikes and cars will be lining up to start their engines at 11 a.m. at the Greene Technology Center parking lot across from the Humane Society’s Adoption Center on Hal Henard Road.
Kickstands will go up at 11 a.m. to begin the ride. Cost will be $20 per bike and $20 per car. The ride will end at the Double Deuce Music Barn in Bulls Gap. Food will be available for purchase for participants. Entertainment will be provided by East Tennessee southern rock band, Shady Sadie. For more information, contact the event organizers, Diane McGhee (423) 522-1260 or Tom Light (423) 330-4912.
Megan Gabriela Guirant was part of Chuckey Doak High School’s graduation class of 2019. Tragically, she lost her life in a car accident on Nov. 6, 2020. The ride is in Megan’s memory. She was known for her love and passion for animals and this is a way to honor her life. We are honored to be a part of remembering Megan.
Everyone is invited, please come and honor Megan Guirant’s memory and support your local Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. We are sure she will be looking down on us and smiling on this day. All proceeds go directly to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
Adoptions
The month of April has proven to be a busy one at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. We are happy to report that 93 homeless dogs and cats were adopted into homes where they will each receive the love and care they deserve. Out of the 93 total, 55 of those dogs and cats were saved from the Greene County Animal Control facility by our Adoption Center, approved adopters and our rescue partners. Because of your support and generosity these once homeless and unwanted dogs and cats will now live their lives free of pain, suffering and mistreatment.
If you are interested in adopting any of our precious dogs or cats, give us a call at (423) 639-4771 or stop by our Adoption Center, Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 3 pm. All adopted dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated appropriate to age, microchipped and vet examined. You can view all of our adoptable dogs and cats on our website gchumanesociety.com.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a non-profit agency that receives no government funding. We depend on donations to operate. We could not do what we do without the support of our great community. Any amount is always appreciated. There are several ways to donate.
Donation can be mailed to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, call our staff to donate over the phone at (423)639-4771 or make your donation at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center, Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. You can also make an online donation at gchumanesociety.com/donate. Your support is appreciated and helps us continue to save lives.
We hope to see you Saturday for Megan’s Ride!