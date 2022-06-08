The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society has been helping the homeless and abused animals in our community for 46 years and “YOU” are the reason we have been so successful.
Your membership supports:
· A safe and secure shelter for animals until a loving home can be found. This year is especially exciting because we are building a new and larger shelter that will create an even better environment for our dogs and cats.
· Spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchip, and vet exam for all animals in our care.
· Needed vet care for severely injured dogs and cats when their owner cannot be located.
· Needed vet care for dogs and cats that are victims of cruelty and neglect.
· Our Humane Education Program which reaches every child in all city and county elementary schools in Greene County.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society depends on our annual membership drive fundraiser. Your membership donation ensures that defenseless animals receive the care and comfort they desperately need and deserve. Your membership donation helps us continue to fight animal cruelty and provide safety to animals in harm’s way.
You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744; or online at gchumanesociety.com; or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center, 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville, TN 37743, to make your donation during business hours, Tuesday thru Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.
We are blessed to have supporters like “YOU” who share our passion for improving the lives of homeless animals. Thank you for your caring support.
Amy Bowman is the Executive Director of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.