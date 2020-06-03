The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society has been helping homeless and abused animals for 44 years and you are the reason we have been so successful.
Your membership supports:
- A safe and secure shelter for animals until a loving home can be found.
- Spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip and vet exam for all animals under our care.
- Needed vet care for severely injured dogs and cats when an owner cannot be located.
- Needed vet care for dogs and cats that are victims of cruelty and neglect.
- Our Humane Education Program presented to every child in all city and county elementary schools in Greene County.
It has been a difficult and unusual year for all in our community. Though the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society temporarily saw its doors close to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we were still able to help many Greene County animals in need by providing shelter, vet care and reuniting lost and found pets with their owners.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society depends on the annual membership drive fundraiser. Your membership donation ensures that defenseless animals receive the care and comfort they desperately need and deserve. Your membership donation helps us continue to fight animal cruelty and provide safety to animals in harm’s way.
As a non-profit organization which does not receive tax dollars, we can only continue our mission with the help of donations and memberships from caring people like you. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization.
You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744 or online at https://gchumanesociety.com/donate/ or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Rd, or by phone at (423)639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 3 p.m.
We are blessed to have supporters like you who share our passion for improving the lives of homeless animals. Thank you for your caring support.