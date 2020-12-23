Merry Christmas from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!
Each year at Christmastime, millions of letters are written to Santa. This year, we thought we would share photos and the Santa letters written by our very own dogs and cats that are available for adoption at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
Are you considering adopting? To view our adoptable dogs and cats, go to gchumanesociety.com and click on our adoptable pet link. We have so many precious dogs and cats that need a “furever” home. All adoptions include spay or neuter, all vaccinations appropriate to age, dewormer, heartworm test, FELV test, microchip and more.
You can view our dogs at the shelter during our open hours from noon to 3, Tuesday through Saturday. If you are interested in adopting a cat or kitten, call our staff to schedule a cat adoption appointment at (423)639-4771 during our open hours. We hope you will consider giving one of our homeless animals their furever home!
Thank you to everyone who has helped us decorate our Christmas tree with the Trim-A-Tree ornaments and to so many that have made donations of dog and cat food, cleaning supplies and more! Your donations help us continue our mission to save lives and find homeless dogs and cats “furever” homes here in Greene County.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed for the Christmas holiday, Dec. 24 through Dec. 28, and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Our staff will be coming in to take care of our dogs and cats while we are closed and will make sure they each have lots of love and attention.
We wish all of our Accent readers a very Merry Christmas from the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!