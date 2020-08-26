We were so excited as each little Pekingese dog was picked up by their new families! We had local Tennessee adopters but also adopters from several states. To name a few, adopters traveled from South Carolina, North Carolina, Alabama, Ohio, Virginia and one family drove from Oklahoma to pick up their adopted dog! Enjoy these photos!
As you recall, the Humane Society recently took in 27 Pekingese dogs after their owner passed away. Twelve of these dogs had significant medical issues and were immediately sent to our rescue partners for treatment. The remaining fifteen dogs were adopted this week! I am sharing several of our Pekingese “going home” photos with you in this week’s Accent. We had many wonderful applicants and it was a tough decision to choose the fifteen adopters.
Thank you to all that have helped these Pekingese dogs by generously making donations to help with their care. We can’t do what we do without your support!