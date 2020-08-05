This is a difficult story for me to share.
Our precious shelter greeter Halo has recently been showing signs of not feeling well, sleeping more, eating less and struggling to get up because of arthritis.
Last week we took Halo to Dr. Bob Thorpe with Crestview Animal Hospital to get his opinion on Halo’s condition. Unfortunately he gave us news we did not want to hear. Halo has advanced Lymphoma. Dr. Thorpe said that many of her lymph nodes were swollen and her time on earth will not be long.
With that news, we made sure all of our staff knew about Halo’s diagnosis and made the decision to give her “comfort care.” Thankfully, her pain medication works effectively and she still enjoys going for short walks and eating delicious food. Halo will let us know when she is tired and ready to cross the Rainbow Bridge. Until then, Halo’s best buddy Vernon, our shelter mascot cat, is helping us watch over her and rarely leaves her side now.
Say prayers for Halo and for us as we make her comfortable and happy and spoiled. She has been our shelter mascot for two years after she was found on the side of the road, starving, deaf and mostly blind. Halo has been very popular with visitors at the Humane Society as well as with friends of our Facebook page. She has brought smiles to many faces!
Your support of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society helps dogs and cats just like Halo.
Our Humane Society has been helping animals in need for 43 years and you are the reason why we have been so successful in providing care and shelter for these precious animals. You can make your donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744 or online at https://gchumanesociety.com/donate/ or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Rd, or by phone at (423)639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday, from noon to 3 p.m.
Thank you and continue to keep Halo and our staff in your prayers!