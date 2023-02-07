Valentine’s Day is about spending time with someone you love. Sadly, there are dozens of dogs and cats at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society that will be spending Valentine’s Day alone.
These are dogs and cats that have found themselves unloved and unwanted through no fault of their own. They are full of love, but have no one to share it with.
The shelter dogs and cats have asked me to share with you five reasons they would make a great date for Valentine’s Day.
1. Dogs and cats love unconditionally and do not judge.
2. Dogs and cats make great listeners. You can tell them anything and your secrets will be forever safe.
3. Dogs and cats make great “snugglers” and won’t complain about what you watch on television.
4. Dogs and cats are forever loyal to the one who loves them. You will literally have a friend for life.
5. Dogs and cats make great dinner dates. They are always happy to sit with you while you eat and will happily accept a bite or two from your plate.
If you do not already have that special dog or cat for your Valentine’s Day date, you can view our adoptable dogs and cats at gchumanesociety.com and click on the adoptable pet link. Give our staff a call Tuesday through Saturday between noon until 3 p.m. at (423) 639-4771 for more information. You just might find your perfect date. We are sharing a few of our adoptable dogs and cats in today’s ACCENT. Prepare to fall in love!
During the month of January, I am happy to announce that we had 108 dogs and cats find their “furever” homes just in time for Valentine’s day. Getting these 108 dogs and cats spayed or neutered will help with stopping the cycle of unwanted animals here in Greene County. By adopting from us, you not only give a dog or cat a loving home, you make kennel space for another dog or cat in need of shelter. We can’t wait to see what February brings!
I want to thank everyone for sending us their “Have A Heart” ornaments for our Valentine tree. This fundraiser lasts throughout the month of February, so mail your ornament and donation to us today. If you received a “Have A Heart” ornament in the mail, you can return it along with your tax-deductible donation to P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744; go online at gchumanesociety.com or stop by in person at the adoption center, located at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road. If you did not receive an ornament in the mail, give us a call and we will send an ornament to you. Your donation helps save the lives of homeless dogs and cats. Give our staff a call noon until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday (423) 639-4771. We would love to send you our “Have A Heart” letter and ornament. We know our dogs and cats “LOVE” your support!
Happy Valentine’s Day from all of us at GGCHS!