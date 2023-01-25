As we loaded the last of the dogs and cats at the old shelter to take them to the new, modern shelter, I couldn’t help but think about the generosity of Humane Society supporters, past and present, that made this dream a reality. Our community of supporters has helped the homeless and helpless dogs and cats of Greene County for 47 years!
I want to say thank you to the volunteers and staff that helped make this move a success. Volunteers and staff worked long hours packing, unpacking, training, and of course smiling as things came together. We want to share photos taken by volunteer Eliza Girton so you can get a glimpse of the hard work that took place. We have more photos posted on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society”. Everyone worked tirelessly in the snow and cold as this dream became a reality. Enjoy the photos!
We are excited about the new and larger shelter located at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road. The shelter dogs and cats will have a safe, happy environment as they await their forever family.
We will open the new shelter to the public on Tuesday. Hours of operation will be Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. For more information, give our staff a call at (423) 639-4771.
We hope to see you soon!
Janet Medcalf is a former president of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and is currently manager of the Greeneville-Greene County Animal Shelter.