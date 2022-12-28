A New Year’s resolution is a commitment that a person makes to one or more personal goals, projects, or the reforming of a habit.
A key element to a New Year’s Resolution that sets it apart from other resolutions is that it is made in anticipation of the New Year and new beginnings.
People committing themselves to a New Year’s resolution generally plan to do so for the whole following year. This lifestyle change is generally interpreted as advantageous.
We asked our adoptable animals to make their own New Year’s resolution. They all said their resolution would be to be the best dog or cat they could be in a “furever” home in 2023. Give our staff a call at (423) 639-4771 for more information if you are interested in adopting. You can view our adoptable dogs and cats online at gchumanesociety.com or come by to visit noon until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Our New Year’s resolution is to continue to help our community reduce the stray dog and cat population by supporting and encouraging spay/neuter and finding homes for homeless animals.
Thank you so much for the support with our Trim A Tree fundraiser. We continue this fundraiser into the new year so send your donation. We want to remind everyone to consider making a year-end, tax exempt donation to help the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society care for homeless dogs and cats in need. You can mail your Trim-A Tree donation to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society, P.O. Box 792 Greeneville, TN 37744. You can also go online at gchumanesociety.com to make your donation or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, Greeneville to make your donation during business hours or by phone at (423) 639-4771, Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 3 p.m.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed for the New Year holiday, Friday through Jan. 2 and will reopen Jan. 3. Our staff will be coming in to take care of our dogs and cats while we are closed and will make sure they each have lots of love and attention.
Thank you for an awesome 2022 from all of us at the Greeneville Greene County Humane Society. We are sharing some photos of our happy dogs and cats “going home” during December. With the support of our community, we’re certain that 2023 will be an even better year for all the dogs and cats at the Adoption Center!
Janet Medcalf is a former president of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and is currently manager of the Greeneville-Greene County Animal Shelter.