Ninja, a three-year-old male hound-heeler. mix, was taken in as a stray by Greene County Animal Control in September 2020. Sadly, no owner came forward to claim him, so the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society brought him to the adoption center when his stray hold at animal control was finished. Ninja was scared of his new surroundings at first, but with much love and attention from Humane Society staff and volunteers, Ninja soon came out of his shell and became a favorite of everyone. He is the kind of dog that greets everyone with a wag of his tail. A funny thing about Ninja is that when he gets excited, he hops like a bunny!
Ninja is housebroken, so an inside home would be awesome for him. He listens well and has learned several commands. Ninja loves his bed and stuffed animals but does enjoy pulling the stuffing out of his blankets and toys. Ninja will chase cats, so we think his furever home should be one without any feline friends. He would also do best in a home as an only dog since he loves to be the center of attention.
Ninja is a medium-sized dog with a gorgeous, shiny brown coat. Due to an old injury or possible surgery to one leg in the past, he favors it after a day of play, but it does not slow him down. He is out of the puppy stage but still loves to run and play. Ninja would love to play outside and then come in at night for supper and get in his bed (or yours) and cuddle.
Ninja has had all of his vetting and is a healthy dog. He has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, dewormed and vet examined. He has been treated for fleas and tested negative for heartworms. He is current on his heartworm prevention.
Ninja is ready to go to his forever home. He even has a reduced adoption fee!
Come visit Ninja, maybe go for a walk with him. We are sure a loving family or person will be a match for him!
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society has many adoptable dogs and cats. You can come visit at 950 Hal Henard Road or view adoptable pets on our website at gchumanesociety.com or call (423) 639-4771, noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, for more information on adopting your next dog or cat!