The month of October has proven to be a busy one at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. We had 119 homeless dogs and cats adopted into homes where they will each receive the love and care they deserve. Because of your support and generosity these once homeless and unwanted dogs and cats will now live their lives free of pain, suffering and mistreatment.
We are happy to report that the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s on-line Halloween Pet Costume Contest on our Facebook page “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society” was a huge success!
Our Facebook friends voted for their favorite costumed pet by donating to the fundraiser linked to each pet’s picture. Fantastic prizes were awarded to the top ten fundraising pets.
You can view all of the entries on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.” All proceeds from the online contest go to care for the animals at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
Thank you to everyone that entered our “Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Contest” and donated! This contest was so much fun!
Thank you again for the love and care you show for homeless animals in need at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!