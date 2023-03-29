I want to personally thank everyone who attended the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Open House and Ribbon Cutting last Saturday.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society was founded in 1976. We are a non-profit organization that receives no government funding. We rely solely on the generous support of our supporters and members. We are proud to say that we are a no-kill shelter.
The new modern shelter was built to be a haven for the homeless dogs and cats in our community. A comfortable place for them to reside until a forever home can be found. The shelter features large, indoor-outdoor dog kennels, play yards where the dogs can exercise and play each day, cat rooms with lots of windows, and outdoor “catios” where the cats have the choice to relax and play indoors or outdoors. The shelter was built to alleviate as much stress as possible for the animals.
I want to thank Architect Dave Wright and his team for the beautiful design of the new facility. I also want to thank Idell Construction for the incredible job of bringing this design to reality. The new shelter was built to take us into the next 60-80 years.
I want to thank the Humane Society’s Board of Directors for watching over our great organization and looking to the future, ensuring that the animals in our community will be taken care of for many years to come.
I also want to thank the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society staff who work tirelessly each day, taking care of and healing the unwanted and unloved dogs and cats that come through our doors. It pleases me to know that our staff have a beautiful and wonderful environment to work in.
Most of all, I want to thank the supporters, members, and volunteers of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. I can’t stress enough that it is because of their kindness, compassion, and generosity that we are able to better the lives of the homeless dogs and cats in our community.
I invite everyone to visit the new shelter located at 400 N Rufe Taylor Road. Hours of operation are Tuesday-Saturday from noon until 4 p.m.