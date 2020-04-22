On Monday afternoon, April 13, I was going to fill the feral cat food and water dishes when I noticed a tail hanging out of one of our feral cat houses. When I looked closer, I realized it was a possum curled up asleep on the blankets. Bless its heart!
We named her Penny the Possum and thought she was just passing through and stopped at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center to take a nap. I put food and water nearby so she would have an easy breakfast when she awakened. I made a mental note to check on her the next morning.
The following day, I found Penny asleep again in the feral cat house. I decided to let her sleep a bit longer and check again. A couple of hours later, when I and other staff checked on her, we discovered her looking for food near the feral cat feeding bowls. As you can see by the photos, we were able to get close to her with food, which she seemed to think was delicious. We were able to get a better look at her condition and noticed a possible injury to her back leg and some possible injuries to her ears and skin.
On Wednesday morning, Penny was sound asleep again in the feral cat house. We were so happy that she was there again because we were worried about her condition and had made a decision to get her the help she needed. We called Lynne McCoy, a wildlife rescuer located in the Jefferson City area.
Lynne is approved by the state to handle injured wildlife. We knew that the best thing for Penny the Possum was to go to Lynne’s facility where she would get the care she needed. Adoption Center Assistant, Katrinka Day, loaded Penny in the crate by gently wrapping the blanket around her, then made her cozy for the ride.
Staff member, Garry Shideler then transported Penny to Jefferson City. Upon arrival and examination Lynne discovered that Penny did indeed have an injury to her back right leg and was also severely dehydrated. She also determined that Penny is an elderly possum. Penny needed help so Lynne made her comfortable and fed her special possum food and gave her water.
Lynne posted an update about Penny on her Facebook page. Lynne wrote, “This old lady arrived courtesy of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Her teeth are worn down, and she is skinny, and although I haven’t gotten personal with her as yet, they think she has joeys in her pouch. Meantime, she has been given soft food and a comfy, warm bed, and plenty of fresh water.
“In the wild, a two-year old possum is a very lucky one, not a long lifespan. Between cars, dogs, natural predators, humans, possums have a rough time but their biology also plays a part. (Possums) seldom live past 4 years, they just seem to age overnight & pass quietly.” Lynne made a later post that she was finally able to check her pouch and no joeys so she will get all the nutrition for herself. When asked if Penny would be released back to nature, Lynne explained that Penny will receive hospice type care unless she perks up considerably.
We knew our Accent readers would love to hear this very happy ending story about Penny the Possum. We are glad that we could help get Penny the care she needed and we are so thankful that people like Lynne are available when these wild animals need special care.
Editors Note: While a happy ending puts smiles on faces, this story is a good opportunity to remind readers that wild animals should not be fed. Animals that become accustomed to feeding on human food or trash are often injured or become ill and cannot be re-wilded. They may have to be euthanized when they become a nuisance or danger to humans. Some animals can carry rabies or become aggressive when they feel threatened.
Make food sources — like pet food, birdseed and trash — inaccessible and keep barbecue grills clean. Think twice before throwing food scraps along roadsides where animals and birds can be injured or killed by traffic. For more information and links about wildlife rehabilation, read Born To Be Wild at appvoices.org/2016/06/14/born-to-be-wild/.