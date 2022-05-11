Time to get your pets their RABIES shot! It’s the law!
Rabies is a deadly virus that is transmitted from the saliva of an infected animal. Rabies can be prevented if treated promptly, before symptoms develop. Left untreated, rabies is nearly always fatal. Although rabies in humans is very rare in the United States today, up to 40,000 people each year receive preventive treatment following an exposure.
Now if that definition doesn’t make you want to keep your pets vaccinated against rabies, how can we get everyone to protect their pets?
In Tennessee and elsewhere in the U.S., the number of rabies cases in domestic animals has declined dramatically due to mandatory vaccination laws for dogs and cats. However, rabies among wildlife (especially skunks, bats, and raccoons) has become more prevalent. The higher the incidence of rabies in wildlife, the greater the risk to domestic animals who act as a buffer zone between wildlife and humans.
Tennessee law requires that all dogs and cats be vaccinated against rabies and their shots kept up-to-date. Although cases of rabies in cats in Tennessee are uncommon, there are twice as many rabid cats as dogs in the U.S. To further protect your pets, keep them confined to a controlled area to limit their exposure to wild animals.
The week of May 9-14 is the annual Rabies Clinic schedule here in Greene County, Tennessee and we encourage everyone to get the list of dates and where to have your pets vaccinated. We are sharing the May Rabies Clinic schedule with our story this week. A printed copy is also available at area vet offices, Greene County Animal Control and at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. The cost is affordable and worth every cent to get your pet protected! Your vet is also available to give your pets their rabies vaccination.
Our Rabies Clinic at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will begin on May 14 at 3 p.m. Other vet offices will also hold makeup rabies clinics on Saturday morning, May 14. It’s not too late to take advantage of these rabies clinics.
Did you know that getting the rabies shot not only protects your pet from getting rabies, it also will help serve as a way to get them back home if they get lost? If your pet is found and is wearing its Rabies tag, this vaccination information can be looked up on a database by your local Animal Control Office or Health Department and the owner can be contacted.
Without rabies vaccination proof, if your pet bites, it should immediately be placed in quarantine and observed for signs of the rabies disease. A normal, healthy dog or cat that bites a person should be confined and observed for 10 days, and any illness that occurs during confinement should be evaluated by a veterinarian and reported to the local health department. In cases where an animal cannot be held in quarantine, their head is removed and sent to a Lab to be tested for rabies. To avoid an awful situation like this for your pet, please consider paying the low cost of a rabies shot.
Please get your pets their rabies vaccination!! It’s the LAW!!