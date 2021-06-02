As I write the weekly Accent story, I feel compelled to share something personal in my life. Something that everyone who has ever owned a pet has experienced or will experience. Losing a pet is one of the hardest things we experience in life.
My 11-year-old dog, Sadie, has been in declining health over the past year and I knew the tough decision to help ease her suffering was near. Though my heart wanted to keep Sadie as long as possible, I knew her quality of life was not what it should be. Our pets trust us to do what is best for them, so last week, after talking to my family and to Sadie’s veterinarian, I took her to the veterinary office to help her cross the “Rainbow Bridge.” Sadie had lived a happy life for eleven years.
Today’s Accent story is to honor her life by sharing her story and photos. I hope this helps anyone who has suffered from the loss of a pet. I am not going to lie, this was one of the hardest days for me. Sadie’s best friend, a precious beagle named Buddy Beagle, has also been affected by her passing. Knowing that Buddy Beagle is sad and confused, I have provided him with extra comfort.
My heart has been so sad. I loved Sadie and my heart did not want to say goodbye, but she let me know she was ready. Buddy Beagle loved her so much and we will miss her more than words can ever say. Eleven years was not long enough with my sweet Sadie girl. Rest in peace Sadie, January 29, 2010 — May 20, 2021.
However difficult the decision, euthanasia may be the kindest option for an animal who is suffering. Decisions about euthanasia come down to quality of life.
The loss of a pet can cause intense pain and emptiness. There is no correct way to grieve and work through this process, as everyone’s experience is different.
During my years working at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center, some of the saddest calls or visits that we receive are from people who have lost their pet. I believe this personal experience will help me to comfort those that have experienced this grief.
“Dogs’ lives are short, too short, but you know that going in. You know the pain is coming, you’re going to lose a dog, and there’s going to be great anguish, so you live fully in the moment with her, never fail to share her joy or delight in her innocence, because you can’t support the illusion that a dog can be your lifelong companion. There’s such beauty in the hard honesty of that, in accepting and giving love while always aware that it comes with an unbearable price,” as quoted by Dean Koontz.
We have many adopters who adopt from our Adoption Center after the loss of their pet. Everyone is different when it comes to filling that void. Some people need time to grieve, others want to fill that void of emptiness immediately. Some have other pets that need a companion. Whatever you decide after the loss of a pet, please consider adopting a dog or cat from a shelter or rescue. Getting unconditional love from a rescued dog or cat can help fill that emptiness. We would like to invite you to visit gchumanesociety.com to view our adoptable pets. You may just find the one that can heal your heart.
Until next week, God bless you all and thank you for reading this tribute to Sadie.