We are sad to announce that the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s annual roadblock fundraiser is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we will once again have our “Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s 2021 Virtual Roadblock Fundraiser.” This virtual roadblock fundraiser was very successful last year.
As you know, your donations enable us to operate a no-kill animal shelter that cares for homeless and unwanted dogs and cats until a good home can be found, provide humane education to children in our city and county schools, assist with our fight against cruelty to animals and provide spay/neuter assistance to low income pet owners in our community. Our annual roadblock is an important fundraiser that helps us continue our work here in Greene County.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a non-profit agency that receives no government funding. We depend on donations to operate. We could not do it without the support of our great community.
Because our annual roadblock is canceled, we are asking for your help by donating to the “Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s 2021 Virtual Roadblock Fundraiser.” Any amount is appreciated. There are several ways to donate. We have a roadblock fundraiser link on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society.” You can also mail your donation to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, call our staff to donate over the phone at (423)639-4771 or make your donation at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center, Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. You can also make an online donation at gchumanesociety.com/donate. Please note your donation as the “Roadblock Donation.”
Thank you Greene County for supporting your Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society! We are excited to make this a very successful virtual roadblock. We can’t do what we do without you!