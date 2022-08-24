The dogs and cats that enter the doors of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society often come with sad stories. Today I will feature a cat and two dogs, each with their own sad story.
First is the story of Levi, a handsome white 14-year-old declawed cat. Levi’s life was turned upside down when his owner recently passed away and he was brought to the Humane Society. Levi was grieving the loss of his owner and now he was going to have to adjust to life in an animal shelter. When Levi first came to us, he was scared and would not eat. Staff watched over him closely and encouraged him to eat at least a little each day. After a couple of weeks of loving attention from staff, he began to feel a bit more comfortable and began eating on his own again. Though he is a senior cat, he has no known health issues. Levi hopes to be adopted into a home where he will be loved and cared for. He does need to be an indoor cat because he is declawed. Come and meet this sweet boy. We are sure you will fall in love with him!
The second story is about a sweet dog named Tobin. Tobin is a 29-pound, short-legged, terrier mix that loves to give kisses. Tobin had been relinquished to Greene County Animal Control. Our volunteer, Johnna, who gets photos of the animals, went to Animal Control to assess Tobin and realized that he needed to see a veterinarian. Tobin was taken to Animals West Veterinary Hospital where Dr. Amanda Greer discovered that he had untreated skin issues from years of neglect. An antibiotic injection was given and Dr. Amanda suggested that Humane Society staff give him medicated baths and good quality food. She also treated his ears that were infected and needed to be cleaned. Tobin’s skin and ears are now looking great and he feels much better. It’s sad to know that Tobin lived his life without receiving the care he needed and deserved. We believe that he is housebroken and he also seems to love cats. He has a great personality and loves lots of attention. Tobin is looking for a loving home where he will always be loved and wanted.
The third story is about Machy. We believe that Machy is a Jack Russell Terrier-Beagle mix. He is a miracle dog. Seven weeks ago, he was found, severely injured after being hit by a car on I-81, near mile marker 30. Good samaritans stopped and picked him up. He was taken to Dr. Doug Woolsey at Greene County Veterinary Medical Center, where he was assessed. Dr. Woolsey discovered that he had injuries to his hips and pelvis area. It was touch and go, but Dr. Woolsey and his staff were able to save him after weeks of cage rest. Machy has now been released from the veterinarian and he is at the Humane Society. His injuries have completely healed and he is now adjusting to shelter life. Machy is a walking miracle that now needs the miracle of a loving home.
If you’re interested in adopting a pet, we have many to choose from at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. To view our adoptable animals, go to our website at gchumanesociety.com and click on our adoptable pet link. You can call us if you have any questions about adoption at 423-639-4771 from 12 pm to 3 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. We also encourage you to come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743 to visit all of our adoptable dogs and cats.
We help homeless dogs and cats get healthy and happy until we find them their furever homes! We are dependent upon your donations to help us care for animals in need. Please consider making a donation to help us help the many homeless dogs and cats that depend on us like Levi, Tobin, and Machy. There are several ways to donate. You can donate on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com or mail to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744 or by phone from noon until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the phone numbers above.
Remember we can’t help cats and dogs like Levi, Tobin, and Machy without your support! Thank you and God bless you!