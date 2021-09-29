We want to share a happy update story with you today about a dog that we named Sasha.
In a recent Accent story I wrote about Sasha, a one-year-old, female Terrier/Husky mix who first arrived as an injured stray at Greene County Animal Control on Friday, Aug. 20. She appeared to have a broken front leg as well as other wounds on her body.
Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society staff picked the injured dog up from the Animal Control facility and took her to Animals West Veterinary Hospital, where she was given an x-ray and examination to determine the extent of her injuries.
After an x-ray and thorough exam, Dr. Amanda Greer called with shocking news. Sasha was suffering from gunshot wounds. Her x-ray showed that her leg was shattered from a bullet. Because of the extent of the damage to her leg, she needed to have it amputated. We were optimistic that she would make a full recovery, and she did! Your donations helped Sasha receive the surgery she needed and deserved.
I am so happy to share that Sasha has now been adopted into a loving home! Her adopters, Jeremy and Casey, saw her story on our Humane Society Facebook page and drove from North Carolina to meet her at the vet office and fell in love! They had to wait until Sasha healed a bit more before they were able to take her home. Finally, on Sept. 18, Sasha’s adopters made the drive back to Greeneville to take her home.
We couldn’t have asked for better adopters than Jeremy and Casey. They have already sent us updates on how well she is doing in her “furever” home. We are sharing photos for everyone to see how their support helps us make these dogs and cats lives better. The sad helpless dog that we saved from Greene County Animal Control is now a happy, healthy girl that will be living her “best life.” Thank you for that support.
Staff at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society never know what medical issues may arise when we take in these homeless dogs and cats. We count on our supporters and fellow animal lovers to help us help them. Please consider making a donation to help the homeless animals in our community. There are several ways to donate. You can donate on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com, mail a donation to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744, or donate by phone from noon-3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday by calling (423) 639-4771.
We can’t do what we do without your support! Thank you!