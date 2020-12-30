A New Year’s resolution is a commitment that a person makes to one or more personal goals, projects, or the reforming of a habit. A key element to a New Year’s Resolution that sets it apart from other resolutions is that it is made in anticipation of the New Year and new beginnings. People committing themselves to a New Year’s resolution generally plan to do so for the whole following year. This lifestyle change is generally interpreted as advantageous.
We decided to ask some of our adoptable animals to make their own New Year’s resolutions. We want to share a few of these with our readers with their New Year photo in this week’s Accent.
Because of the tough year experienced by many due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone at the Greeneville Greene County Humane Society is hoping 2021 will be a better year. Our New Year’s resolution is to continue to help our community with the stray dog and cat population by supporting and encouraging spay/neuter and finding homes for homeless animals.
We want to remind everyone to consider making a year end, tax exempt donation to help the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society care for homeless dogs and cats in need. You can make your donation in person at the Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, by mail to P. O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, or online at gchumanesociety.com/donate/.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed for the New Year holiday, Thursday, December 31 through Monday, January 4 and will reopen on Tuesday, January 5. Our staff will be coming in to take care of our dogs and cats while we are closed and will make sure they each have lots of love and attention.
Thank you for an awesome 2020 from all of us at the Greeneville Greene County Humane Society. With the support of our community, we’re certain that 2021 will be an even better year for all the dogs and cats at the Adoption Center!