Many ask us each week what our needs are at the Adoption Center.
We are always in need of clay cat litter. Did you know that we use over 40 bags of clay cat litter each month? That is a lot of litter! Our cats love their clean litter boxes. The cat litter that we use is found in most stores and costs around three dollars for a 25 pound bag. In some areas of the shelter, we use”scoopable litter,” so that is needed as well. Cat lovers know how important it is to have a clean litter box. If our cats could talk, they would say a big “meow” thank you for helping them have clean litter pans everyday.
While we are talking about cats, another need is Fancy Feast canned cat food. We have discovered that not only do the cats love this food but it does not upset their tummies. We give them a special treat of this canned food each evening before we leave for the night. Another favorite is the Meow Mix Tender Centers dry cat food. Whenever we get this dry cat food donated, we get excited and the cats get more excited. They love it!
Other needed items include any brand of bleach, dryer sheets, fabric softener, laundry detergent, hand sanitizer, and disinfecting wipes. We launder many loads of towels and blankets at the Adoption Center. Bleach and disinfecting wipes are also a necessary part of our cleaning each day. It’s important that we keep everything clean and germ free for our animals, staff, volunteers and visitors. While you are out shopping, consider picking up these items for us.
Reminder to everyone: donate your aluminum cans to the Humane Society. Recycling proceeds help us care for the many homeless dogs and cats in our care until a furever home can be found. We have a large recycle bin at the Adoption Center, and would be happy to take your cans! If you stop by when we are closed, just leave your aluminum can bags at the driveway gate and we will be happy to place them in our recycle bin.
We are grateful for your support as we continue our annual membership drive. This is a very important fundraiser that helps us continue to help the animals of Greene County. Our members are the lifeblood of our organization! Send in your membership donation today!
As a non-profit organization, which does not receive tax dollars, we can only continue our mission with donations and memberships from caring people like you. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization.
You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744 or online at https://gchumanesociety.com/donate/ or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Rd, or by phone at (423)639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday noon to 3.
Thank you for your support!