The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s day became very exciting on Wednesday, Sept. 23, when a team of Century 21 Legacy agents and members of their families arrived at the Adoption Center.
The excitement overflowed as the group began visiting with the dogs and cats. The best part of all is Century 21 Legacy decided to sponsor $50 of 44 dog and cat adoption fees through their locally named C21GIVES charity.
C21GIVES is volunteer based. The Real Estate agents are giving their own time and money to participate. We are honored that Century 21 Legacy chose our non-profit organization. Their generosity will have a huge impact on the lives of many homeless dogs and cats as they move from living in the shelter to living in a permanent home.
If you are interested in adopting any of our precious dogs or cats, give us a call at (423)639-4771 or stop by our Adoption Center, Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. You can view our available dogs and cats at gchumanesociety.com and click on our adoptable pet link. All adopted dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated appropriate to age, microchipped and vet examined.
Thank you Century 21 Legacy agents for making a difference in the lives of so many dogs and cats!