The month of September has proven to be a busy one at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. We had ninety six homeless dogs and cats that were adopted into homes where they will each receive the love and care they deserve. Because of your support and generosity these once homeless and unwanted dogs and cats will now live their lives free of pain, suffering and mistreatment.
Last week in Accent we shared about a team of Century 21 Legacy agents and members of their families coming to the Adoption Center. The excitement was overflowing as the group began visiting with the dogs and cats. The best part of all is Century 21 Legacy decided to sponsor $50 of each dog and cats adoption fee through their locally named C21GIVES charity. Since last Wednesday, many of these sponsored 44 dogs and cats have found their “furever homes.”
C21GIVES is volunteer based. The Real Estate agents are giving their own time and money to participate. We are honored that Century 21 Legacy chose our non-profit organization. Their generosity will have a huge impact on the lives of many homeless dogs and cats as they move from living in the shelter to living in a permanent home. Thank you Century 21 Legacy agents for making a difference in the lives of so many dogs and cats!
If you are interested in adopting any of our precious dogs or cats, give us a call at (423)639-4771 or stop by our Adoption Center, Tuesday through Saturday from noon-3 p.m. All adopted dogs and cats are spayed or neutered, vaccinated appropriate to age, microchipped and vet examined. You can view all of our adoptable dogs and cats on our website gchumanesociety.com.
Also don’t forget to send in your Fall 4 Paws donation. We were excited to include a magnet with the Fall 4 Paws update letter. If you would like one sent to you in the mail, give us a call at 423-639-4771 and we can get one in the mail to you or stop by and see us at the adoption center. Your Fall 4 Paws donation can be made by clicking on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com/donate or you can mail it to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744 or by phone during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from noon-3 p.m. by calling 423-639-4771 or 423-787-1771. Thank you to everyone who has already sent in their donation.
In closing, I want to personally thank each of you for your support of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. We can’t do what we do without you!