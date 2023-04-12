Spring brings crazy weather that can scare our dogs!
Before and during a storm, your dog could be experiencing painful shocks from static build up. The sound of thunder, even low frequency rumbles that humans are unable to hear, may frighten your dog. Barometric pressures and lightning can also be scary to a dog.
Thankfully, there are steps you can take to help your pet deal with anxiety caused by storms.
Try rewarding your dog’s calm behavior year-round. You may also want to desensitize your pet to the sounds of a storm by regularly playing a CD with the sounds of rain and thunder.
During a storm, you can try distracting your dog by playing with him, cuddling him or offering him a favorite toy. It is also helpful to have a safe place for your dog to stay during a storm, such as a crate.
Some dogs feel safe when they are in a small, confined area. Covering the crate with a blanket can also be comforting to a scared dog. It never helps to scold your dog when he is scared, as this will only increase his or her anxiety.
Dressing the dog in a tight-fitting shirt can also help to ease its anxiety. Many veterinarians believe this works because of static electricity being lessened by wearing a shirt. The “Thundershirt” is known to have a calming effect. Another one you could check out is a “Storm Defender” that claims to protect dogs from static shocks. Even a snug-fitting shirt is worth a try if it helps a dog stay calm.
If your dog is very afraid of storms and nothing seems to help, it may be necessary to discuss with your veterinarian about prescribing medication to reduce his anxiety.
It is always a good idea to be prepared for a storm-related disaster by having a survival kit ready for your pet. This kit should include your pet’s up-to-date vaccination record, a photo of your pet, and your veterinarian’s name and phone number. Keep this information in a plastic bag in an easily accessible place. Also with your kit, you will want to have any medications your pet may need, a three-day supply of food, bottles of water, bowls and a leash. Cats will need a litter pan, litter and carrier. Always have a collar with identification tags on your pet. It is also a good idea to have your pet permanently identified with a microchip. Microchipping is inexpensive and makes ownership clear. Being prepared can mean the difference between life and death for your pet during a disaster.
Remember, the fear and anxiety caused by storms is very real for your pet. With patience and researching solutions, you can help them get past their fears or at least make it through those scary storms!
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society believes that your dog would love to be inside with you during a storm. This comfort and love from their owner is the most valuable “storm therapy” you can offer your pet.
Our dogs are all safe and sound every night in their kennels. In this column, we are sharing photos of six dogs available for adoption. There are many more that are at the shelter waiting patiently for “furever” homes. You can also view our adoptable dogs on our website at gchumanesociety.com. The hours to view the dogs are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Give our staff a call at (423) 639-4771 for more information on adoption.
Keep your pets safe during bad weather!