Spring and Summer can bring crazy weather that can scare our dogs!
Before and during a storm, your dog could be experiencing painful shocks from static build up. The sound of thunder, even low frequency rumbles that humans are unable to hear may frighten your dog. Barometric pressures and lightning can also be scary to a dog.
Thankfully, there are steps you can take to help your pet deal with anxiety caused by storms.
Try rewarding your dog’s calm behavior year-round. You may also want to desensitize your pet to the sounds of a storm by regularly playing a CD with the sounds of rain and thunder. During a storm, you can try distracting your dog by playing with him, cuddling him or offering him a favorite toy. It is also helpful to have a safe place for your dog to stay during a storm, such as a crate.
Some dogs feel safe when they are in a small confined area. Covering the crate with a blanket can also be comforting to a scared dog. It never helps to scold your dog when he is scared, as this will only increase his or her anxiety.
Wearing a tight fitting shirt can also help to ease anxiety. Many veterinarians believe this works because of static electricity being lessened by wearing a shirt. The “Thundershirt” is known to have a calming effect and another one you could check out is a “Storm Defender” that claims to protect dogs from static shocks. Even a snug fitting shirt is worth a try if it helps a dog stay calm.
If your dog is very afraid of storms and nothing seems to help, it may be necessary to discuss with your veterinarian about prescribing medication to reduce his anxiety.
It is always a good idea to be prepared for a storm-related disaster by having a survival kit ready for your pet. This kit should include your pet’s up to date vaccination record, photo of your pet and your veterinarian’s name and phone number. Keep this information in a plastic bag in an easily accessible place. Also with your kit, you will want to have any medications your pet may need, a three day supply of food, bottles of water, bowls and a leash. Cats will need a litter pan, litter and carrier. Always have a collar with identification tags on your pet. It is also a good idea to have your pet permanently identified with a microchip. Microchipping is inexpensive and makes ownership clear. Being prepared can mean the difference between life and death for your pet during a disaster.
Remember, the fear and anxiety caused by storms is very real for your pet. With patience and researching solutions, you can help them get past their fears or at least make it through those scary storms!
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society believes that your dog would love to be inside with you during a storm. This comfort and love from their owner is the most valuable “storm therapy” you can offer your pet.
The month of April proved to be a busy one at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. We had “106” homeless dogs and cats adopted into homes where they will each receive the love and care they deserve. Many of these dogs and cats were pulled from Greene County Animal Control and adopted to loving homes or transferred to rescue partners. Because of your support and generosity these once homeless and unwanted dogs and cats will now live their lives free of pain, suffering and mistreatment. We are sharing photos of some of our dogs and cats in today’s ACCENT that were adopted in April.
Our dogs and cats at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society are always safe and inside every night and during storms. Keep your pets safe during bad weather!