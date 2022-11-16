We currently have a pair of bonded dogs that are looking for a furever home together. This pair is Sweet Pea and Bear.
After being abandoned by their owner in July, they found themselves at Greene County Animal Control.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society immediately took the two dogs from Animal Control and brought them to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center. Sweet Pea is a six-year-old female Boxer mix. Her bonded friend, Bear, is a three-year-old male Hound mix.
We learned from someone that knew the former life of these two that Sweet Pea and especially Bear, are most content when they are together. Since being at the Adoption Center, we have noticed that they love to play together and sun themselves in their play yard during the day.
They keep their kennels clean and are both very smart. They love to go for walks on a leash and even though both are large dogs and very strong, they walk great on a leash. They also enjoy toys and stuffed animals.
They get so excited each morning when it is time to go into their yard. They play tag with each other in the yard and love to play chase along the fence line with Stella, another shelter dog. They are both very sweet and need a loving home together.
Our dream home would have a fenced yard so they could safely run and play during the day, then come in to watch the television with you at night.
The third dog in need of a good home is our sweet, small, 29-pound Tobin. Tobin is house-trained and enjoys snuggling in his fluffy bed at night. Tobin is not a fan of other dogs and is cat selective but does seem to like some cats. He is a favorite walking partner and does great on a leash with our staff and volunteers.
His favorite time of the day is dinner time with his pedigree packets and Cesar wet food. We learned that he likes the soft pieces of food from Purina One dry dog food so, of course, our staff takes time to get these out for him. Chicken nuggets and hot dogs are other favorite treats. Tobin had been severely neglected when taken in by Animal Control. Humane Society staff then brought Tobin to the Adoption Center so he could receive vet care.
We think Tobin is a handsome fellow. He does have a hernia that would be difficult to repair, so after speaking with a couple of veterinarians, we decided not to have it corrected. We want Tobin to have a “furever” home where he can get the love he deserves. He was “thrown away” but saved by us.
If you are interested in adopting this bonded pair, Sweet Pea and Bear, or Tobin, call or stop by the Adoption Center. We are taking applications so we can find great homes for them. While visiting the shelter, you can spend time with them or take them for a walk. They are fully vetted. You can call our staff for more information at 423-639-4771 between noon and 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Each dog has a reduced adoption fee to an approved home.
Please share their stories and help them find their “furever” home!