Each Wednesday, Accent hits the racks all over town. Not only is it full of interesting information and stories, but also contains photos of adoptable animals currently at Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. All of these animals are hoping to find a new family to love and care for them. Because of Accent, the Humane Society has many successful adoption stories to share. We had a very exciting July with 146 adoptions. That’s a lot of “furever homes!”
We want to thank not only Accent for allowing us to share our stories, but readers too. If it weren’t for the readers taking the time to learn about these homeless animals in need of a family, we wouldn’t have these wonderful success stories to share. We hope you enjoy these “going home” photos in today’s issue.
If you’re interested in adopting a pet, we have many to choose from at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. To view our adoptable animals, go to our website at gchumanesociety.com and click on our adoptable pet link or call us if you have any questions about adoption at (423) 639-4771 or (423)787-1771 from noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
We help homeless dogs and cats get healthy and happy until we find them their furever homes. We are dependent upon your donations to help us care for animals in need. Please consider making a donation to help us help the many homeless dogs and cats that depend on us. There are several ways to donate. You can donate on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com/donate or mail to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, or by phone noon to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday at the phone numbers above.
We hope these adoption photos put a smile on your face and encourage you to continue reading your copy of Accent each week!