Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness and thankfulness. I am thankful for my family, friends, and life. I am also thankful for my pets and the bond I share with them. If your pets are like mine, they enjoy sharing the Thanksgiving feast. Who wouldn’t want to dine on a nice turkey dinner? There are, however, a few facts that are important to know before we share a delicious Thanksgiving meal with our pets.
Most holiday foods are fine in small portions, such as turkey without bones, bland mashed potatoes, and stuffing without onions. Rolls should be fine for your pet too, so toss a couple off the table for Fido. Most vegetables are safe if not too heavily seasoned. Corn and green beans are fine to share, but if someone offers your pet the green bean casserole made with fried onions, quickly remove those fried onions and then rinse the beans for safety. Better yet, just skip the green bean casserole when treating your pet.
Moderation at the Thanksgiving table is key to both you and your pet. Too much can make for an aching and sick stomach.
Remember to watch your pets closely so they don’t sneak the turkey or basket of rolls off the table. Let your guests know your rules when it comes to your dog or cat and feeding them scraps!
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend and will reopen Nov. 30.
We are so thankful for you and our Humane Society supporters that help us give unwanted dogs and cats a second chance at life.
If you would like to donate food for our dogs and cats to enjoy for Thanksgiving and every day, our dogs love Purina One dry dog food and Purina One or Pedigree can dog food and our cats love Meow Mix Tender Centers dry cat food and Fancy Feast can cat and kitten food. We can use all donations but we have found these to be favorites! If you have any of these items shipped or dropped off, we are located at 950 Hal Henard Road.
You can mail a monetary donation to GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744. You can also donate online at gchumanesociety.com and let us know you are sending for our pet food requests.
Wishing our Accent readers a very “Happy Thanksgiving!”