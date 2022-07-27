It’s always sad when a dog or cat comes to our shelter, but even sadder when they are with us for a long period of time or have trouble adjusting to shelter life.
So goes the story of dogs Chester, Tucker and Kodak. and cats Bonnie, Tabitha and Ember. These precious dogs and cats are favorites of the staff but they all need a “furever” home.
Life at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center is the best we can make it, but a home with a person or family is what we call “living their best life”. Happy adoption stories are what we love! I want to share them in today’s ACCENT.
Chester is a male, 6-year-old Bassett and Shepherd mix, who has been with us several years. Tucker is almost 2 years old and a big puppy, breed guess is Pyrenees and Lab mix. He was adopted as a puppy but returned in March. He is a sweet, big boy. Kodak is a male Pointer and Retriever mix and around 2 years old. We saved him from Animal Control and he would love to be adopted.
All of these dogs love their fenced yard each day, so having a fence would be a big plus. All of these dogs are staff favorites. Reminder that all of our dogs have reduced adoption fees during the month of July and August to approved adopters. Come check out our dogs, we have many to choose from to find the best fit for your family.
Bonnie is a female, black, domestic shorthair cat, who loves attention. Ember is a male, black, domestic shorthair cat, who is very timid, but loves attention when you make the connection with him. Tabitha is a gorgeous, white-and-tabby, domestic shorthair cat, who loves to be petted. If you are considering adopting a cat or kitten, be sure to come visit our cat room. We are sure you will find your “purr-fect” match.
If you would like to open your heart to adoption, give our staff a call at 423-639-4771 or stop by our Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. We would love to share more information about these featured dogs and cats with you!
We want to remind you that your kind donations and membership help us with the care of dogs and cats just like Chester, Tucker, Kodak, Bonnie, Ember and Tabitha. Thank you for your support.
Our Humane Society has been helping animals in need for 46 years and YOU are the reason why we have been so successful in providing care and shelter for these precious animals. If you are currently not a member, and wish to become one, we have an annual membership slot for virtually any budget. A single Adult Membership is $10.00; a Senior or Junior (under 18 years old) Annual Membership is $5.00 and a Family Membership is $25.00. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization. You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744; or online at gchumanesociety.com or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Rd, or by phone at 423-639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday noon until 3 p.m..
Thank you from all of us at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!