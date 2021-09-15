Fall is in the air which means it is time for the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s annual “Fall 4 Paws” fundraiser in the mail!
Over the past year, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society has seen more than 1,300 dogs and cats come through the shelter doors. We strive to give each pet the happy life it deserves. For the animals in our care, this means providing the love, attention, and medical care these homeless animals have lacked for too long. Our ultimate goal is to find a loving home for all. Take for example, Chester and Gingham.
When Chester was found, he was suffering from starvation and a severe injury to his tail. Because of your support, Chester was able to receive much-needed medical treatment, including a tail amputation. After Chester gained weight and healed from his injuries, he was adopted into a loving home where he has lots of toys and a new doggie friend.
Gingham was found with a severely injured leg. She was skinny, in pain, and in obvious need of help. Because of your support, Gingham received emergency medical attention, including amputation of her “damaged beyond repair” leg. Once Gingham healed, she was adopted into a loving home where she lives indoors with her new family.
Because you stand up for the animals in our community, you are helping us provide thousands of unwanted dogs and cats with the medical care, love, and safety they deserve. Your support helps us save precious animals from a lifetime of mistreatment. Your donations are the lifeblood of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. Your “Fall 4 Paws” donation can be made by clicking on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com/donate, by mailing it to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744, or by calling 423-639-4771 during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday from noon-3 p.m.
We were excited to include a magnet with the “Fall 4 Paws” update letter. If you would like one sent to you in the mail, give us a call at 423-639-4771 and we can get one in the mail to you or stop by and see us at the adoption center.
Remember, you are the heartbeat of our organization. Your support will help give a second chance at life to a dog or cat in need.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts!