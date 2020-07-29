Two weeks ago, I shared the story of two chihuahuas named Mia and Macy that had been relinquished together. Mia and Macy’s owner had to relocate and was unable to take his two precious dogs with him. After trying to find someone to help, their owner reached out to our Adoption Center staff about his sad situation. Mia and Macy were mother and daughter. Macy had been born deaf and because of this her mother Mia had become Macy’s “ears.”
I have a happy update on Mia and Macy! They have been adopted together by MaryLou Savage. These two dogs now have a wonderful home and life together with MaryLou. I know all of the Accent readers will be happy to hear that they have a loving “furever” home now!
Whopper is still waiting for his “purr-fect” home. Whopper is a male Snowshoe Siamese cat mix that came to us because of a serious injury to his back right rear foot. After surgery to repair the damage, he has healed and is available for adoption. He loves attention from our staff and is enjoying his canned food and roaming the cat room and cat porch. Give our staff a call if you would like to meet this handsome boy!
We want to remind you that your kind donations and membership help us with the care of dogs and cats just like Mia, Macy and Whopper. Thank you for your generous support.
Our Humane Society has been helping animals in need for 43 years and you are the reason why we have been so successful in providing care and shelter for these precious animals. If you are currently not a member and wish to become one, we have an annual membership slot for virtually any budget. A single adult membership is $10.00; a senior or junior (under 18 years old) annual membership is $5.00 and a family membership is $25.00.
All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization. You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744 or online at https://gchumanesociety.com/donate/ or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Rd, or by phone at (423)639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday noon to 3 p.m.
Have a wonderful week from all of us at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!