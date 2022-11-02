Fall leaves make me think of the colors of Tortoiseshell cats!
Tortoiseshell cats are named for their distinctive coloring, a combination of patches of black, brown, amber, red, cinnamon, and chocolate. Tortoiseshell cats are almost always exclusively female. Cats of this coloration are believed to bring good luck in the folklore of many cultures. These are sometimes referred to as “money cats”. Currently there are five tortoiseshell cats available for adoption at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
Rizzoli, a 2-year-old tortoiseshell cat, was down on her luck. She found herself at Greene County Animal Control as a stray. Her luck began to change when the officers alerted us to Rizzoli’s situation and she was quickly brought to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. She is adjusting to shelter life at the Adoption Center, but a home of her own is still her dream. Rizzoli is black with white and orange flecks throughout her body. Her face is a beautiful mixture of orange and black that accentuate her gorgeous green eyes. Her eyes have an intense look that will mesmerize anyone that meets her. Although still timid, she warms up to a soft voice and will come to our staff to snuggle as close as she can while being petted. She does not seem to like other cats so a home as the only cat or a home where she can find space to be alone would be great for her.
Blossom, Buttercup and Bubbles are a threesome torti litter that we saved from living a tough life alone while trying to find food and shelter. Enjoying their soft beds and good food to eat has made these three very happy. The three torti kittens are mostly black but have orange markings that make each one special. Their gold-green eyes will look at you with love and trust but also a playfulness that will steal your heart. They love attention and “people” watching. They love to be petted and rubbed behind their ears. When you pet them, they will reach out with their paws, as if to say, “Don’t stop!” and stretch in happy satisfaction when you continue to pet them. For the torti loving cat people, they are “purr-fect” kittens that would bring fun and adventure to your life. Come meet these three and let one of them adopt YOU!
Floss is another gorgeous “Torti” cat that is available for adoption at our Petsense location. She was also saved from Greene County Animal Control after her owner was not able to care for her and another cat. Her friend has been adopted so Floss is waiting patiently for her very own “furever” home that will give her a wonderful life. Floss has a mostly black face with orange outlining her gorgeous green eyes. Her markings are unique and beautiful. If she could talk, she would say that a big window to watch the fall leaves fall while snuggled on the back of a couch sounds “purr-fect”.
All of our “Torti” cats are hoping for a family to adopt and love them, so if you are thinking about adopting a cat, come visit them. They will definitely love going to a “purr-fect” home.
Call our staff for more information about them to see if they are a match for you. We would love for you to meet them and fall in love with the “Torti” personality. Call Tuesday through Saturday from noon until 3 p.m. at (423) 639-4771.
We have lots of other adoptable cats, kittens, and dogs that want a “furever” home and lots of love! To view our adoptable animals, go to our website at gchumanesociety.com and click on our adoptable pet link.
Remember that with each dog or cat adopted, you are not just helping one life, you open a space at our shelter to save another.