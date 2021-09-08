Our Accent story this week is a sad one about two precious animals that need your help.
First, there’s Sasha, a 1-year-old, female terrier-husky mix who first arrived as an injured stray at Greene County Animal Control on Aug. 20. She appeared to have a broken front leg as well as other wounds on her body.
Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society staff picked the injured dog up from the animal control facility and took her to Animals West Veterinary Hospital, where she was given an x-ray and examination to determine the extent of her injuries.
After an x-ray and thorough exam, Dr. Amanda Greer called with shocking news. Sasha was suffering from gunshot wounds. Her x-ray showed that her leg was shattered from the bullet. Because of the extent of the damage to her leg, she needs to have it amputated. We are optimistic that she will make a full recovery, but it will take several weeks to heal and learn to walk on three legs. Your donation will help Sasha receive the surgery she needs and deserves.
Our second story is about a cat that entered Greene County Animal Control in August 2021. Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society picked her up from the animal control facility and noticed that she kept her head tilted to the side. Because of the head tilt, we decided to name her “Tiltie.”
We took Tiltie to Animals West Veterinary Hospital to be examined and it was determined that she had a severely infected ear that was causing the head tilt. After an antibiotic shot and antibiotic ear pack from the vet, she is on the road to recovery and no longer has the head tilt. After the infection is completely clear, she will be spayed and ready for a furever home. We are sure there is someone out there that would love to give Tiltie a “purr-fect” home.
Staff at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society never know what medical issues may arise when we take in these homeless dogs and cats. We count on our supporters and fellow animal lovers to help us help them. Please consider making a donation to help the homeless animals in our community. There are several ways to donate. You can donate on our donation link at gchumanesociety.com or mail to GGCHS, PO Box 792, Greeneville, TN, 37744, or by phone from noon-3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday by calling (423) 639-4771.
We can’t do what we do without your support! Thank you!