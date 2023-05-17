Two years ago, I felt compelled to share something personal in my life. Something that everyone who has ever owned a pet has experienced or will experience.
Losing a pet is one of the hardest things we experience in life. My 11-year-old dog, Sadie, had been in declining health and I knew the tough decision to help ease her suffering was near.
Though my heart wanted to keep Sadie as long as possible, I knew her quality of life was not what it should be. Our pets trust us to do what is best for them, so after talking to my family and to Sadie’s veterinarian, I took her to the veterinary office to help her cross the “Rainbow Bridge.” Sadie had lived a happy life for 11 years. I am not going to lie, this was one of the hardest days for me.
Sadie’s best friend, a precious beagle named Buddy Beagle, was also affected by her passing. Knowing that Buddy Beagle was sad and confused, I had to provide him with extra comfort. I hope my story can help someone that has suffered from the loss of a pet.
My 12-year-old Buddy Beagle gave me a scare a few weeks ago. Thankfully he has bounced back but I know the day will come when I have to make a decision to let him go to be with Sadie. Until then, he is spoiled and loved. Our pets let us know when they are ready.
Our Humane Society staff and volunteers have experienced the loss of dogs and cats over the years that had become “shelter residents.” These dogs and cats become like family to us.
Many of you may remember our shelter mascot and greeter, Halo. She was an elderly Chow dog that had been experiencing a variety of age-related health issues, so her death was not unexpected, but it still hit us hard.
Halo was loved by so many people — even those that never met her. She made us smile every day with her tail wag as she followed us around begging for hotdogs and treats.
When Halo passed she was surrounded by her loving staff. We miss our sweet precious Halo. She left us very peacefully and we know there are many dogs and cats that were waiting to greet her at the Rainbow Bridge.
Another loss for us at the shelter was a precious cat named Tigger. Tigger came to the Adoption Center several years ago and quickly became the “Boss” of all who worked at the Humane Society. She was 21 years old.
She definitely lived her best life with us and was spoiled by our staff. Dr. Vickie Howell at Vet Care Animal Hospital helped our Tigger gently cross that Rainbow Bridge. Katrinka, our administrative assistant, stayed with Tigger as she made her peaceful journey. We know this precious cat is free from suffering and will watch over us as we care for the animals at the shelter.
We had a very sad day last year for all of us at the shelter, but especially sad for long-time staff member, Wendy. Fritz, a Dachshund mix and long-time GGCHS mascot, was rushed to the vet where it was discovered that he was in kidney and liver failure.
Wendy had to make the tough decision to help him go to the Rainbow Bridge to end his pain. Fritz had been adopted by Wendy in 2016, and he would come to work with her. He always brought a smile to the staff and volunteers.
Fritz was famous for stealing lunch sandwiches out of staff’s purses. He was one of our “staff” and helped new dogs and cats feel welcome. He loved treats and squeaky toys. We know Halo was there to meet him as he crossed the bridge, and we know he will always watch over us.
Our staff cared for another very special terrier mix dog named Abigail. Abigail’s story was about her being a scared, neglected, senior dog that we pulled from Greene County Animal Control.
In the beginning, Abigail would flinch from us when touched, but with love and patience, she began to look forward to being touched and accepting treats. Her favorite treat was pizza and turkey.
Our staff and volunteers grew close to her and loved her so much. We had to say goodbye to Abigail as she made a peaceful journey across the Rainbow Bridge. No more suffering for our sweet girl as she is now running and playing with others that have gone before her.
Blanche, a terrier mix, was adopted by Wendy in 2006 and would come to work with her each day. Blanche always brought a smile to the faces of staff and volunteers. Blanche was one of our “staff” as she helped new dogs and cats feel welcome. She was our shelter mascot for 15 years and was a wonderful representative for GGCHS. She loved treats and a soft bed. She was famous for photobombing in our pictures. We know Fritz and Halo were there to meet her as she crossed the Rainbow Bridge and we know she will always watch over us. Blanche was 18 years old and lived her best life with Wendy.
Over the years we have had to make these difficult decisions for dogs and cats in our care. Many of our readers have had to make those same sad decisions. However difficult the decision, euthanasia may be the kindest option for an animal who is suffering. Decisions about euthanasia come down to the quality of life. The loss of a pet can cause intense pain and emptiness. There is no correct way to grieve and work through this process, as everyone’s experience is different.
During my years working at the Humane Society’s Adoption Center, some of the saddest calls or visits that we receive are from people who have lost their pet. I believe my personal experience with Sadie’s loss has helped me to comfort those that have experienced this grief.
Author Dean Koontz wrote, “Dogs’ lives are short, too short, but you know that going in. You know the pain is coming, you’re going to lose a dog, and there’s going to be great anguish, so you live fully in the moment with her, never fail to share her joy or delight in her innocence, because you can’t support the illusion that a dog can be your lifelong companion. There’s such beauty in the hard honesty of that, in accepting and giving love while always aware that it comes with an unbearable price.”
We have many adopters that adopt from our Adoption Center after the loss of their pet. Everyone is different when it comes to filling that void. Some people need time to grieve, others want to fill that void of emptiness immediately. Some have other pets that need a companion. Whatever you decide after the loss of a pet, please consider adopting a dog or cat from a shelter or rescue. Getting unconditional love from a rescued dog or cat can help fill that emptiness. We would like to invite you to visit gchumanesociety.com to view our adoptable pets. You may just find the one that can heal your heart.
Until next week, God bless you all for your support of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.