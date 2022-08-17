We would like to invite our readers of the Greeneville Sun’s ACCENT to check out our website! Please go to our well known link at www.gchumanesociety.com to check it out to learn more about our shelter, view our adoptable pets and more!
“Our Team” section lists our wonderful staff that work tirelessly to save lives and care for homeless dogs and cats.
The “Adopt A Pet” link takes you to our Petfinder link which updates daily with all of our adoptable dogs and cats that need “furever” homes.
Clicking on the “Spay / Neuter” section gives our page visitors a lot of information about spaying and neutering their pets and offers low cost options to take advantage of.
Information about being a “Volunteer” can be found on our website. This section lists volunteer opportunities.
If you have ever had a lost or found pet, our “Lost / Found Pets” section gives our viewers lots of information about what to do for lost or found pets.
Our “Wishlist” link has many items that are needed on a daily basis to care for the 1000’s of dogs and cats that come through our shelter each year. We also have a link to our Amazon Wish List for those that want to order from home.
Because the Humane Society relies on donations to support the mission of helping homeless pets, we have an easy link on our website so you can make a donation.
For many that enjoy or want to visit our Facebook and Instagram posts, we provide a quick link to these pages. Be sure to check them out!
Hope you enjoy our website and share with your friends. As always, we thank you for your continued support!
Janet Medcalf is a former president of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and is currently manager of the Greeneville-Greene County Animal Shelter.