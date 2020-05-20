On February 20, 2012, the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society launched the Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society page on Facebook.
Our Facebook page is dedicated to finding “furever” homes for adoptable homeless animals at our Adoption Center. We’ve seen great success in our adoption rates since we launched our Facebook page. The numbers tell the tale! In 2019, we found homes for 1474 dogs and cats! Many of these are the direct result of their photo being seen on our Facebook page. This has brought lots of excitement to our Adoption Center because the more animals we adopt out, the more we’re able to save by taking them into our facility.
Not only does our Facebook page have photos featuring adoptable dogs and cats needing “furever” homes, but we feature photos of the day-to-day happenings at the Adoption center as well as photos of our special events and fundraisers.
Our “Alumni” photo shares are very popular. These are photos of our adopted dogs and cats in their new homes. If you’ve adopted from us and would like for us to share your photos on our Facebook page, all you have to do is message us on our Facebook page. This has proven to be very popular as we’re regularly receiving photos and stories of our animals in their new “furever” homes.
Our Facebook page is also used to let everyone know of special events and fundraisers. Events and fundraisers held each year are our Valentine Have A Heart fundraiser, our annual roadblock, our aluminum can recycle program, our doggie and kitty bank program, our membership drive, our Fall 4 Paws fundraiser, our Trim-A-Tree fundraiser and many more fun news to watch for.
We also feature the many volunteer opportunities with our adoption center. We love our visitors and volunteer pictures showing the many things that our volunteers can do to help with our animals. This includes the many photos that we share when we receive donations.
Our page is very interactive, enabling us to get to know our community supporters a little better. One of the great things about our page is that you can comment on our posts and photos and if you have specific questions, you can message us and we’ll respond as quickly as possible.
As of last week, our Facebook page has over 15,000 likes! This is very exciting to us because we love that our community now has a front seat to the day-to-day happenings at our Adoption Center!
To find us on Facebook, search for Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society and “Like” and “Follow” our page so you can stay up to date on all the awesome things we are doing! We will keep you posted! We also want to encourage our Facebook friends to please share our page with their friends.
See you on Facebook friends!