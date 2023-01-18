Our move to the new shelter is underway and going well!
It’s been an exciting week as we move to our new shelter located at 400 N. Rufe Taylor Road. Employees and volunteers have worked tirelessly each day packing, cleaning and taking care of the shelter dogs and cats. We will be closed for one more week as we finish moving and getting the old shelter clean and also staff training at the new shelter. Our plan is to open to the public at the new shelter on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
Watching our loyal employees as they prepared for the move was the highlight of our week. It is surreal to know that this dream is becoming a reality. The Adoption Center, old and new, was busy with lots of activity during the week.
We want to say thank you to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s supporters, members and volunteers. It is because of them that we are able to build the new shelter. Thank you to Idell Construction’s Jeff Idell and Mike Idell, and Architect Dave Wright and their team that have ensured the construction went smoothly. Many thanks to The Greeneville Sun, WGRV, WJHL, and WCYB for getting the word out that we are closed until Jan. 24 as we moved.
Lots of photos are posted daily on our Facebook page, “Friends of Greeneville-Greene County TN Humane Society” and Instagram, “ggchs_humanesociety”. Like, follow, and share our pages to keep up with all the wonderful updates at the shelter. To view our adoptable dogs and cats, go to our website at gchumanesociety.com.
I am sharing donation, adoption, and staff photos with the story in ACCENT this week.
“Dreams Come True Because of You” truly came to life over this past year because of our supporters. It is because of their generosity that we were able to build a new, modern shelter. We will be planning a grand opening celebration soon and will keep you updated when we have the date.
Thank you for your support now and your future support as we continue to help the homeless dogs and cats here in Greene County. Stay tuned! We look forward to seeing you when we open at the new Adoption Center!
Trending Recipe Videos
Janet Medcalf is a former president of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and is currently manager of the Greeneville-Greene County Animal Shelter.