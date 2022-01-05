The song "When You Wish Upon A Star, Your Dreams Come True" could be the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society's theme song, although we would probably change the name of the song to "When You Wish Upon Our Supporters, Your Dreams Come True." It is because of our Humane Society supporters that many wishes have come true for our shelter dogs and cats in 2021.
In last year's Trim-A-Tree fundraiser letter, our wish was for new, comfortable, indestructible beds for our shelter dogs and new lounging towers for our shelter cats. These wishes came true because of our supporters! In this year's Trim-A-Tree fundraiser letter, our wish is focused on the hope for a new Humane Society Animal Shelter building. This new shelter will provide our dogs with larger, more comfortable kennels and large outdoor play yards. The cats will have roomy cat rooms and large, outdoor “catios” where they can lounge the day away in the fresh air. Because of our dedicated Humane Society supporters and fellow animal lovers, we are on our way to making this dream come true!
Over the past year, we have taken in over 1300 dogs and cats. Many of these dogs and cats were found wandering the streets, some were rescued from abusive and neglectful homes, others were found injured in the road and some were relinquished because their family could no longer keep them. Each of these precious dogs and cats needed a safe place to go until a loving and caring home could be found for them. They found that safe place with us at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
We want to say thank you for your support of this year's "Trim-A-Tree" fundraiser. Our tree was full of ornaments, making our hearts smile big. In the minds of the Humane Society staff and board members, our supporters are considered so important to our mission and we thank and appreciate you!
If you are interested in adopting, please give us a call at (423) 639-4771 or go to our website at gchumanesociety.com and click on our adoptable pet link so you can view photos of our adoptable pets. This updates daily so you will want to check often for new dogs and cats that are available. You will also want to stop by our shelter Tuesday through Saturday between 12 pm-3 pm to meet our adoptable dogs and cats. We are pleased to say that we have had some very good matches and encourage you to consider adoption from our shelter or one of our area rescues. These dogs and cats deserve a "furever" home.
I am excited to share that the month of December has brought over "80" adoptions! Thank you to all of the adopters that made these homeless dogs and cats very happy. We also want to thank our rescue partners that helped place many of these dogs and cats. We are happy to continue to find these homeless dogs and cats "furever" homes! We love sharing our adoption "going home" photos on our social media and want to share them with you in this ACCENT column. Enjoy the smiles of happy dogs and cats with their adopters as they go to live their best life.
We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and may God bless you for helping us in our mission to care for these precious dogs and cats as we help them heal and find "furever" homes! Our shelter dogs and cats send out a big "Woof" "Meow" thank you to YOU!