The song “When You Wish Upon A Star, Your Dreams Come True” could be the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s theme song, although we would probably change the name of the song to “When You Wish Upon Our Supporters, Your Dreams Come True.” It is because of our Humane Society supporters that many wishes have come true for our shelter dogs and cats in 2022.
In this year’s Trim-A-Tree fundraiser letter, our wish is focused on the completion of our new Humane Society Animal Shelter building. This new shelter will provide our dogs with larger, more comfortable kennels and large outdoor play yards. The cats will have roomy cat rooms and large, outdoor “catios” where they can lounge the day away in the fresh air. Because of our dedicated Humane Society supporters and fellow animal lovers, we are making this dream come true!
We want to say thank you for your support of this year’s “Trim-A-Tree” fundraiser. Our tree was full of ornaments, making our hearts smile big. In the minds of the Humane Society staff and board members, our supporters are considered so important to our mission and we thank and appreciate you!
As we go into January, we want to let you know we are ready to move into the new shelter. This will be a two-week endeavor and we wanted you to know we will be closed for two weeks beginning Jan. 9, 2023, and hopefully moved in by Jan. 23, 2023. We will be keeping you updated on our move and look forward to opening our doors to our supporters and visitors very soon! We appreciate your patience as we get moved to our new shelter.
Over the past year, we have taken in over 1500 dogs and cats. Many of these dogs and cats were found wandering the streets, some were rescued from abusive and neglectful homes, others were found injured on the road and some were relinquished because their family could no longer keep them. Each of these precious dogs and cats needed a safe place to go until a loving and caring home could be found for them. They found that safe place with us at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society.
If you are interested in adopting, please give us a call at (423) 639-4771; or go to our website at gchumanesociety.com; and click on our adoptable pet link so you can view photos of our adoptable pets. This updates daily so you will want to check often for new dogs and cats that are available. You will also want to stop by our shelter Tuesday through Saturday between noon until 3 p.m. to meet our adoptable dogs and cats. We are pleased to say that we have had some very good matches and encourage you to consider adoption from our shelter or one of our area rescues. These dogs and cats deserve a “furever” home.
We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and may God bless you for helping us in our mission to care for these precious dogs and cats as we help them heal and find “furever” homes! Our shelter dogs and cats send out a big “Woof” “Meow” thank you to you!