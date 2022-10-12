As I celebrated my birthday last weekend, I felt so blessed and wanted to thank you for making my 65th birthday so happy!
Your generosity on Facebook and through my story in ACCENT was amazing! Your donations in honor of my birthday will help save lives and find furever homes for many dogs and cats that find themselves at Greene County Animal Control and at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society. You made turning 65 a very special birthday and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate than helping animals in need!
During the month of September, 168 dogs and cats were adopted or rescued. Isn’t that wonderful? All of these animals will be spayed or neutered, which helps in the seemingly never-ending overpopulation issue in our community. Remember that when you adopt, you save TWO lives, the one you adopt, and the one who takes its place.
In this week’s ACCENT, I want to share some photos of our awesome adoptions in September. Lots of happy adopters with their precious dog or cat as they go to their “furever” home. There is a lot of love in these photos!
It is easy to help us make these adoptions happen each month. You can make a donation in person at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road, by phone at (423)639-4771, by mail at GGCHS, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37744, or on our website at gchumanesociety.com.
Our shelter donation of the week is once again Pedigree or Purina can puppy or adult chopped food or Fancy Feast can kitten food. We need your help to keep our puppies and kittens happy and healthy while they are waiting for adoption.
Until next week, may God bless you and thank you for all your support!
Janet Medcalf is a former president of the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society and is currently manager of the Greeneville-Greene County Animal Shelter.