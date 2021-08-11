The month of July proved to be a busy one at the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society’s Adoption Center. We had 156 homeless dogs and cats adopted into homes. We shout out a loud woof! and meow! at this adoption number!
Because of your support and generosity these once homeless and unwanted dogs and cats will now live their lives free of pain, suffering and mistreatment.
Many in our community ask what our needs are at the Adoption Center. We use a lot of grain free canned and dry dog food. Any brand as long as it is grain free. We find that grain free really helps keep our dog’s tummies healthy and they love it.
Other much needed items are Fabuloso cleaner, laundry detergent and dryer sheets. We use a lot of cleaning supplies to keep our shelter clean and healthy for our dogs and cats. While you are out shopping, consider picking up any of these items. Your help is always appreciated.
We know that many of you drink out of aluminum cans. Do you ever wonder where you can recycle your aluminum cans? We have a large recycle bin at the Adoption Center, and would be happy to take your cans! If you happen to stop by when we are closed, feel free to leave your aluminum can bags at the gate and we will be happy to place them in our bin. All funds raised from this recycle program go towards the care of the shelter dogs and cats. Thank you for saving your aluminum cans and recycling with your Humane Society!
We want to remind you that your yearly membership helps us with the care of dogs and cats. Thank you for your support.
Our Humane Society has been helping animals in need for 45 years and you are the reason why we have been so successful in providing care and shelter for these precious animals. If you are currently not a member, and wish to become one, we have an annual membership slot for virtually any budget. A single Adult Membership is $10; a Senior or Junior (under 18 years old) Annual Membership is $5 and a Family Membership is $25. All donations are tax deductible as the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society is a 501©(3) non-profit organization. You can make your membership donation by mailing it to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society at P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN. 37744 or online at gchumanesociety.com, or you can come to the Humane Society’s Adoption Center at 950 Hal Henard Road or call (423) 639-4771 Tuesday through Saturday noon to 3 pm.
Enjoy these “going home” photos of dogs and cats adopted during the month of August.
Thank you again for the love and care you show for animals in need with the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society!