The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will hold auditions for the hilarious musical, “Something Rotten!” on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 22 and 23, at 3 p.m. The theater is located at 125.5 W. Main St. in Jonesborough.
The show dates are March 4-21, with full capacity seating or Feb. 25-March 21, with social distancing capacity.
This is the funniest show ever about the birth of a musical. For a synopsis and character breakdown, check out JRT’s website and Facebook event page.
Auditionees need to prepare a song selection no longer than 60 seconds. Bring an accompaniment track or sing a cappella. Cold readings and a dance audition will also be required. Bring tap shoes and character/jazz shoes for the dance portion of the audition. Auditions will be conducted in a manner that allows for social distancing.
The show rehearsal calendar will be provided at the audition.
Auditions and rehearsals will follow protocols for safely gathering including temperature checks, hand sanitizer, and social distancing in the theatre. All persons associated with the production and JRT are required by the Town of Jonesborough to sign a release waiver.
Video auditions will be accepted. Please contact the director, Jennifer Bernhardt, at JRTartisticdirector@gmail.com if you are interested in submitting a video or for more information.