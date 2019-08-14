Theatre-at-Tusculum is issuing a call for actors, singers and dancers to audition for the November performances of the musical “Matilda” at Tusculum University.
Adapted from Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s story of a little girl who could perform miracles, this magical musical charms children and adults alike, a news release said.
Auditions will be the week of Aug. 19 in the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center Theatre on the building’s main level, with numerous roles available for adults and children.
Performances of “Matilda” will be Nov. 8, 9, 14, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 10 and 17 at 2 p.m. in the same theater.
Adult singing roles include Miss Honey, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, the Doctor, the Escapeologist and Rudolph, Mrs. Wormwood’s outrageous dance partner. Brian Ricker, TU Arts Outreach assistant director, will play the role of Agatha Trunchbull.
Non-singing roles include the Librarian; Mrs. Phelps; Sergei, the Russian; the Acrobat; and numerous smaller parts.
Children’s roles include Matilda, Bruce, Eric, Lavender and five other pupils in Miss Honey’s class, as well as Michael Wormwood and eight middle school students.
Adults and high-school supporting roles include high school students and parents. Double casting of the Doctor, Nurse, Cook and Russians will also be an option, the release said.
“Matilda” contains eight major company musical numbers.
“Matilda” will also feature 10 roles for “Tiny Tots” to sing and dance the “Miracle” song, so this year’s auditions will be open to upcoming second graders as well as third graders. All must have vocal abilities, the release said.
The audition schedule is:
- Monday, Aug. 19 — 2nd-3rd grade registration, 3:30 p.m., auditions, 4 p.m.; 4th-8th grade registration, 4 p.m., auditions, 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, Aug. 20 — 4th-8th grade registration, 4 p.m., auditions, 5 p.m.; high school and adults registration, 5:30 p.m., auditions, 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 21 — high school and adults registration, 5:30 p.m., auditions, 6 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 23 — select callbacks as needed, 6 p.m.
No prepared pieces are needed. Those auditioning should wear comfortable clothing, and do not wear flip-flops to the auditions, the release said.
Tusculum Artist-in-Residence Marilyn DuBrisk will direct the show. Other behind-the-scenes leaders will be musical director Kassi Shelnutt, choreographers Christa DelSorba and Elizabeth Sparks, costume director Erin Hensley Schultz, set designer Frank Mengel, lighting designer Beth Shura and stage managers Jim Holt and Suzanne Greene, the release said.
Theatre-at-Tusculum is supported in part by a grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission, Hearts for the Arts and many donors. For more information about this production or other programs, call the Arts Outreach office at 423-798-1620 or visit arts.tusculum.edu or search Facebook for Tusculum University Arts Outreach.